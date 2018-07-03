BEAVERTON – The city of Beaverton, working with the Michigan Department of Transportation, will be rehabilitating the Porter Street Bridge (next to the hydro dam) over the Tobacco River in Beaverton this summer.
The work includes repair of spalled concrete on the bridge, replacement of the paving on the bridge deck, repaving a short section of roadway and new guardrails at each end of the bridge.
During construction, the bridge will be closed to all vehicle and foot traffic. Detour signs will be posted.
The work will begin after July 11 to minimize disrupting other Fourth of July collectives. The bridge is scheduled to open to traffic on or before Aug. 21.
As part of the work, a one-foot drawdown of Ross Lake will occur between July 30 and Aug. 3 to allow for repair of concrete on the piers.