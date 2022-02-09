West Branch
Brian’s Fruit and Meat Market, a local favorite grocery store located just outside of West Branch was destroyed in a fire around 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6.
The Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department was quickly dispatched for their aerial ladder fire engine as well as Mills Township Fire for assistance. West Branch police and Ogemaw County Sheriff deputies were the first on the scene.
According to the Ogemaw Fire Department, responding firefighters were concerned with the contents inside the business being hazardous, such as propane tanks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Ogemaw Fire stated that the business was not open when the fire started, and that the owner was in his office at the store and saw the fire spreading on his monitor. According to reports, he was the first to try containing the fire before it got out of hand.
The Ogemaw Fire Department is currently investigating the fire.
This destructive fire comes only four days after a Houghton Lake fire that burned down a bowling alley and a week after the Wagarville Rd. home in Gladwin County was destroyed by a fire.