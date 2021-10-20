Gladwin
The Gladwin Artist Guild partnered with Redeemed Marketplace at 113 W. Cedar Avenue to offer a unique holiday shopping opportunity, an art gallery in downtown Gladwin. This gallery will be a Pop-Up Gallery, and that means it will open on Nov. 6, but will disappear by the end of November.
The gallery will feature the art of eleven accomplished Artist Guild members and all just happen to be female artists. Their art includes works made from leather, beading, all types of paint, photos and fabric. Each artist will be selling an array of framed art featuring varied subject matter in a range of sizes and pricing, so that illusive one-of-a kind gift you’ve been searching for on the internet might now be purchased in your own backyard.
In the true spirit of the season, Star Gust, owner of the Marketplace, refused compensation of any kind while welcoming the guild, a nonprofit organization, to pop-up on the main level of her shop. In addition, store employees will ring up all art sales, so shoppers can put their purchases on a credit card, if they wish, and the gallery can remain open during the store’s regular business hours.
Want to know how an art piece was made? Demonstrations will take place unannounced during the week and every Saturday morning. Feel free to call Jan at 989-329-6199 if you have questions about the November Pop-Up Gallery.