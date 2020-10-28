The closer the November 3 election gets, the hotter the political fire gets across our nation. As your local newspaper editorial staff, we try our best to remain neutral as far as politics are concerned. At times, we realize things may come up in articles or in the letters we receive and publish that stem from one side or the other when it comes to political agendas. We try our best to keep it fair so that very little political topics get through. We also work separate from our advertising department on terms of political content, as they do sell political advertisement spaces in our paper. We are here to provide you, our readers, with the local news as well as what is occurring throughout the community.
At times, especially lately, politics have been present in many newsworthy or community driven articles that have been published. As the Editor, I will always advocate for the inclusion of local news, events and announcements that have something important and informative for the readership. However, I have received a large amount of submissions for our publication lately, which only serve to promote specific political views. While I could go back and forth with these political articles and letters and give each side a voice, I have chosen not to do so.
As I have seen many times in social media or even in public, people have no issue speaking to their political beliefs. It’s a great thing to have your own political belief, but it is another thing to see how people have been using that belief against their neighbor in an effort to change their mind or even to prove them “wrong.” This is what I want to avoid in our newspaper. I’m glad to see so many local people who are passionate about some of the candidates on the ballot. However, I can’t very well make room for Candidate A’s agenda or Candidate B’s detailed history while also including the recent and current events taking place in the county and ultimately remaining neutral.
I encourage you to continue to show support for those candidates who you believe should be elected next week. I only ask that when it comes to our local newspaper, we remain able to report the news and the wonderful accomplishments throughout our community without political affiliation.