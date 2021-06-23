Gladwin County
The Knights of Columbus Hall in Gladwin was the scene of the annual Lincoln Day Dinner for the Gladwin County Republicans where attendees were treated to rousing talks by Congressman John Moolenaar, Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, former Gubernatorial Candidate and Attorney General Bill Schuette, and State Rep. Annette Glenn. The event was held Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Corrine Wood, Chairwoman of the Gladwin Co. Republican Party kicked off the event with a warm welcome and introduced their officers Terry Walters, Vice Chair; John Mella, Second Vice Chair; Brittni Stevenson, Secretary; Diana Mella, Treasurer; Mary Moylan, Parliamentarian; and Don Birgel, Sergeant-at-Arms. In attendance also were Gladwin County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Karen Moore; Commissioner, Mike Szuch; Township Supervisor, Joel Vernier; Township Trustee, John Mella; the new Clare County GOP President, Dave Coker; and Tom Kunse, candidate for the 97th State Rep.
The Invocation was given by Pastor Phil Hortop of the Gladwin Free Methodist Church and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by John Mella. A short video was viewed “Six Months Out” by Steve Coston and Emily Coston and the dinner was catered by Arnie Hilts.
Congressman Moolenaar detailed the fight by the conservatives in DC at stopping the progressive anti-constitution movements pushed by Speaker Pelosi. Michigan House Speaker Wentworth discussed how the legislature is putting Gov. Whitmer’s feet to the fire and forcing her to work with the House and Senate instead of ignoring them.
Former Gubernatorial Candidate and Attorney General, Bill Schuette’s inspirational speech was about the growing unity and firmness of the conservative movement that is pulling together to stop divisive policies. Rep. Annette Glenn spoke of the message of Memorial Day and those who gave the greatest gift a person can give to ensure liberty remains in the land. Rep. Glenn will be running to replace term-limited Senator Jim Stamas in 2022.
A common message they all endorsed was about the importance of the 2022 election and the need to stay connected and involved. Grassroots efforts, they all agreed, have never been so important to ensure elections where it is ‘easy to vote, but hard to cheat.’
Later in the evening, Ken and Jolyn Zielesch were named recipients of the “Bell Ringer” Award for their countless hours volunteering at the Party’s Victory Center downtown during the 2020 campaign, and County Clerk Karrie Hulme was presented with the “Republican of the Year” award. The closing prayer was given by former Congressman, Joel Johnson.
Special guest was Mrs. Dorothy Hubbs whose late husband, Lewis T. Hubbs, helped re-write the Michigan Constitution in 1963.
The night was filled with friends, positivity for the future, and wonderful music by Ty Stevenson. The Gladwin County Republican Party would like to thank everyone that made this great event possible.
If you would like to learn more, volunteer, or are interested in joining the Gladwin County Republican Party, please contact Treasurer Diana Mella at 989-640-0109. The GCRP meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Rivertown Inn, 1220 E. Cedar Ave. All are welcome to attend.