GLADWIN – Rotary members in Gladwin are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds, and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. This fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 24 at the Riverwalk Place in Gladwin. For each appetizer and each dessert sold by the Riverwalk Grill, one dollar will be donated toward the fundraiser.
Gladwin Rotary urges people to please visit Riverwalk Grill on October 24 to support them and this worthwhile cause. Gladwin Rotary has already started their campaign with a generous donation from Gladwin Heights Golf Course, John and Jan Schumacher.
When rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. They have made great progress against the disease since then. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And rotary remains committed to the end.
With polio nearly eradicated, rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year in the U.S. to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that two-to-one, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million. Rotary has contributed more than $2.1 billion to ending polio since 1985.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change in communities around the globe. For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to improve lives through service. From promoting literacy and peace to providing clean water and improving health care, rotary members are always working to better the world. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about rotary and the fight to eradicate polio. For more information about our local initiative or to donate, please contact Karen Moore, President at RotaryMoore@gmail.com or Joyce Swartzmiller, Membership Chairperson, at 989-435-7122. Gladwin Rotary hopes to see you at Riverwalk Grill on Saturday, October 24.