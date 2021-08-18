Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce and the Gladwin County EDC are excited to host the 8th Annual Gladwin County ORV Fun Fest on Saturday, August 21.
Riders will assemble at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m. for registration and then head out for a parade through the City of Gladwin at 10 a.m.
Spectators are welcome to watch the parade and even join if they have an off-road vehichle (ORV). After the parade, riders will begin a 70-mile route that traverses backroads and miles and miles of beautiful state land in “Michigan’s Backyard!” Along the route, riders will stop at booths sponsored by local businesses to compete in games.
Success at these games, which will be played at each of the eight stops, will earn the participants points and increase their chances of winning the grand prize at the end of the event.
Riders will complete the 70-mile loop back at the fairgrounds where their final stop will allow them to test their skills through the mud pit. After a delicious BBQ meal, door prizes will be given and the ORV Fun Fest Champion will be crowned.
All side-by-sides, ORVs, and ATVs are welcome to join. The event falls on Michigan’s free ORV weekend, so no ORV licenses or trail permits are required. Pre-registration is encouraged and available at ORVFunFest.net.
Call Jenna at the Chamber of Commerce at 989-426-5451, or EDC Director, Bob Balzer at 989-426-8571 if you need any additional information.