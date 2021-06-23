Olivet
Olivet College recently celebrated the Class of 2021 with an in-person commencement ceremony on May 22. Two hundred and fourteen graduates were honored, including traditional undergraduate students and graduates of the Master of Business Administration program, RN-BSN Program and Criminal Justice Professional Degree Program. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also invited to take part in the ceremony. Jamie Shaffer of Beaverton was part of the 2021 graduating class.
“These undergraduate, adult professional and graduate students have demonstrated that through commitment, perseverance and good old-fashioned grit, combined with kindness, patience and a willingness to be flexible with oneself and others, they can defy the odds and achieve success in the face of before unimagined challenges,” Olivet College President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D., said during the ceremony. “Remember this lesson: you’ll be faced with many challenges in the years to come, and you can succeed then too; not only can you do this, you’ve done it. As part of first-year student Orientation I offer several bits of advice and issue several challenges to our new students. Our graduates probably remember the first: become comfortable being uncomfortable. We know that growth and development happens at the margins of our comfort zone. This is true intellectually, spiritually, culturally, physically and in every other aspect of our being. We must go to the edge of our comfort zone and then beyond to extend our capabilities.”
Two Comets served as class speakers. Abigale Smith ’20 represented the Class of 2020 and Kyle Markley represented the Class of 2021. Smith is from Sunfield and graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in management. She was honored with the Donald A. Morris Award as one of the top seven graduating seniors in the Class of 2020. Smith was very active on campus during her time as a student, namely as the drum major for the Marching Comets. Upon graduating, she has been serving with AmeriCorps and the State of Michigan, and she has plans to begin a Peace Corps journey in Fiji when it is safe to travel.
“What I didn’t know then [during my time at Olivet], which I know now however, is that this was the most freeing time of my life. Sometimes life’s pauses are when you’re given a fresh start, and a freedom to finally find out who you are and enjoy living life in the present; living life while you’re waiting for your plane to take off. One of my professors used to have a sign above their door that read, ‘Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life,’ and I never fully appreciated it until I reached this point in my life,” Smith said during her senior class address. “I’ve learned if you root your identity solely in your work and in an unbalanced scale of productivity, you’ll burn yourself out. Don’t try to win races that aren’t yours simply because you want the medal. You might find success, but you’ll never find long-term happiness and you will always be chasing after an elusive measure of self-worth and sense of identity. Enjoy the journey, and trust that your flight will take off at the right time.”
Markley is from Byron and earned his degree in criminal justice with a minor in business administration. He was active in the Criminal Justice Honor Society and regularly volunteered with Crosswalk Teen Center in Charlotte throughout his time at Olivet. Markley plans to pursue a career in the private security sector upon graduation.
“Throughout our time at Olivet College, we were able to learn not just from books, but by scenarios that we might face in the future. Our professors not only shared their knowledge, but life skills as well. We’ve learned to always think outside the box, to find solutions not problems, to be resilient, and to never give up,” Markley said during his senior class address. “One of my favorite quotes was from Professor Sherman. She would always tell us students the motto ‘adapt and overcome.’ She taught us that this idea can be applied to any situation we will face in life, and throughout these challenging times in an uncertain world, I believe that we can all adapt and overcome any obstacle we put our mind to. Our time at Olivet College has been an amazing experience. The school has provided us with the best possible professors to prepare us to be successful in whatever we pursue in life.”