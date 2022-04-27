Gladwin
On Wednesday, April 20, the Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department was dispatched to 1193 Oberlin Road in Sage Township at 4:10 p.m. for a reported garage fire. The garage was separate from a residence, owned by a Toshica Leddy. According to her, while at home, her son Legend was watching television and kept hearing a popping noise. He went outside to see what was making the noise and discovered the garage on fire. He quickly ran inside and warned his mom who then called 911.
“I grabbed my phone and the hose, but it went up in a matter of minutes,” Toshica Leddy said.
The garage was heavily involved when it was discovered by Gladwin Fire. According to the report, the fire started in the garage and had advanced to the house when firefighters arrived. The garage and home were reported as a total loss. The garage had burned completely and the home suffered significant fire, water and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is considered accidental and is believed to be electrical. The specific cause and origin of the fire are being investigated. The Red Cross have been involved to care for the family until arrangements can be made. There is reported insurance on the lose.
“We just bought the house in September and fixed it up,” Leddy said. “It’s so sad to buy a place and redo everything, just to lose it. We couldn’t save anything. Luckily, the two boys, my mom and I were okay.”
Gladwin Fire was assisted by Harrison and Beaverton fire departments with tankers and manpower. There were no reported injuries. The departments were on scene for roughly two hours.