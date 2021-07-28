Gladwin County
Many of the leading non-profit organizations of Gladwin County gathered at the Sacred Heart Mission in Gladwin for a first annual Non-Profit Awareness Day on Wednesday, July 21. Each organization had a booth set up outside on the mission’s lawn on a sunny summer day. This drew out community members who were interested in finding out what some of the organizations in the area do.
The organizations that took part in the event included Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Shelterhouse, New Dawn Shelter, MMH Community Health Services, Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) with a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and Hospice of Gladwin County to name only a few. Each booth contained various items often including brochures, booklets and flyers with helpful information related to the organization.
The event was organized by the mission’s director, Yvette Keast. “I value the ability to help others connect and to collaborate with these organizations,” Yvette said. “You never know who you’re going to reach when you create awareness.”
According to Yvette, important connections were made at the event. “Many of our seniors were able to connect with MMH Senior Life Solutions, those with concerns about COVID-19 could visit the health department booth,” Yvette said. By the end of the event, four people had received vaccinations from the on-site CMDHD clinic.
“These events that gather the community are a great way to reconnect with one another,” said Doug Lewis from the New Dawn Shelter. “After all of the isolating last year, this was a great way to see everyone again.”
Yvette had brought up the idea for the event at a monthly non-profit meeting, during which, all organizations in the meeting jumped at the opportunity to be involved. A similar event was held annually in the fall that gathered non-profit organizations, and some of the groups will be working to merge the two events into one.
“The fall event was held indoors, and with how nice of a day it was for our event, and all the room we have outside, we want to keep it in July,” Yvette said.
Yvette began her role as director at the mission in February and has brought her positive energy and determination with her. “I have more things in the works that are really exciting,” Yvette said. The success of the first annual Non-Profit Awareness Day will surely encourage more community events to return to Gladwin County. “We’re all working to get things 100 percent back to normal, but in order to do so, we all have to work together.”