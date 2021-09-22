Gladwin
On Thursday, September 16, a new street within Gladwin’s city limits was dedicated to active community member, Chris Wentz, and his late son, Brad Wentz. Many locals gathered to witness the dedication and to honor the Wentz family.
Chris is well known in the community for his loyalty to others and his hard work. Even after sustaining an injury and retiring from his job at the Department of Public Works (DPW), Chris found ways to help others. In 2005, Chris’ son, Brad, died in Iraq while serving with the U.S. Army. It was important to the City of Gladwin that this family was recognized for their services to both the community and to the nation.
Gladwin City Mayor, Dee Jungman attended the event and gave the following proclamation of the new Gladwin City street, named Wentz Court:
“Whereas, Sergeant Brad Wentz was killed in action serving his country in Iraq on Friday, May 20, 2005; whereas, he was a member of the Muskegon 180th Army Reserve Transportation Company and was stationed at Camp Anaconda in Iraq; whereas, Brad was raised in Gladwin and graduated from Gladwin High School in 2002 and was a devoted husband and father to his family, and a man of honor who believed in his commitment to the nation,” Jungman stated. “Whereas, Chris Wentz, father to Brad, was a long standing DPW employee and leader providing outstanding service to the City of Gladwin and dedicated himself to excellence; whereas, Chris conducted himself with dignity and honor throughout his personal injuries and grief; I, Darlene “Dee” Jungman, Mayor of the City of Gladwin and on behalf of the City of Gladwin, in recognition of the Wentz family’s commitment to the community and our nation do proclaim that this new street be named Wentz Court.”
Chris Wentz was present at the event along with his granddaughter, Jerzey (Brad’s daughter) to accept the honor for both himself and for Brad. Chris spoke briefly to thank many people including Gladwin City workers, Mayor Jungman, and his granddaughter. Chris also mentioned that Brad would have been proud and appreciative of the city’s gesture.
Those who attended were offered light refreshments and a tour through the new condominiums built on Wentz Court. The street is an addition to an existing development known as Riverview Estates, located off of Stickel Road, just south of the hospital.