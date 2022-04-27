Gladwin
A
new Michigan Self-Service Station is now available inside the Gladwin Family Fare. This station operates as a fast and easy way to renew driver’s licenses, state IDs and vehicle registrations and license plate tabs.
Instead of a trip to the local Secretary of State office, or trying to navigate the website, this kiosk will allow for a quick and simple way to renew your official documents.
- For vehicles, simply scan the barcode on your renewal notice or type your license plate number and the last four digits of your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the touchscreen.
- For licenses/IDs, type in your driver’s license/ID number on the touchscreen.
The ATM-like machine will accept your payment and print your vehicle registration and license plate tab or temporary driver’s license/state ID right on the spot!
At the station, you may renew, but not print, watercraft registration renewals. The registration will be mailed to your address on file and will arrive within 14 business days. You may also register to vote, add a motorcycle endorsement and sign up for an organ donor register through the kiosk. Payment may be made at the station only through a debit or credit card.
If you have had trouble with the Secretary of State website, or have no way to access the internet, make sure to visit the new station in Family Fare and avoid the long waits at the Secretary of State office.