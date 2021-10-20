Gladwin
On Friday, October 8, Kooper Brewer and James Brewer along with help from their mom, Kortni Brewer dropped off a number of supplies for the New Dawn Shelter. Their family is implementing “12 months of kindness” and the shelter was chosen for the month of September.
The items were collected from the community. Some of the items that were donated included cleaning supplies, non-perishables, kitchen and bathroom supplies. The staff and guests at New Dawn Shelter would like to thank the Brewer family as well as the community for the continued support.
If you would like to learn more about the shelter or would be interested in volunteering, please contact the shelter at 989-709-6089 or by emailing newdawnshelter@att.net.