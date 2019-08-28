HARRISON – A 35-year-old Harrison man shot and killed his wife and then killed himself while five children were inside the home on C-Dale Street in Hayes Township, on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the property, believing the man inside the home was armed. Southbound US-127 was shut down during the incident due to the proximity of the home.
The suspect inside was identified as Frazer Bartel, 35, and the victim was identified as Nicole Bartel, 27, a married couple from Harrison.
According to reports, the sister of the victim was inside the residence at the time, called 911, and worked to get the children out of the house and to safety.
Deputies tried to make contact with the shooter inside the house but failed. A tracked robot was sent into the house and found that the man was dead inside the residence.
The case is still under investigation, but it is believed that the murder/suicide occurred during an argument involving the couple’s marital troubles and upcoming divorce.