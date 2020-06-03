GLADWIN COUNTY – According to a Michigan State Police press release from Thursday, May 28, the Tri-City MSP Post reported that a life was saved in Gladwin County due to the quick actions of a trooper.
The report states that on May 27 at approximately 1:25 p.m., Trooper Christopher Kustra of the Tri-City Post was dispatched to a call at the Wixom Lake Dike. The call indicated that a person had suffered an electrical shock and was unresponsive. When Trooper Kustra arrived, he could see that CPR was being performed on the unresponsive male. After confirming the male was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Trooper Kustra then deployed his automatic external defibrillator (AED) and ultimately administered an electric shock. After using the AED, the man’s heart started and he then began to breathe on his own.
Firefighter Dean Mathews, a 38-year veteran of the Beaverton Fire Department was the person performing CPR on the man when Trooper Kustra arrived. According to the release, the contractors working with the victim knew Mathews lived nearby and sought him out for help.
After conducting a preliminary investigation, MSP suggests that a crane working in the area of 14,400-volt electrical lines caused two of the contractors to receive an electrical shock. The contractors, who work for Gerace Construction, are both in stable condition. A representative for Gerace Construction expressed their sincere gratitude for the life-saving measures that were taken by Firefighter Mathews and Trooper Kustra, as well as three of their employees who immediately began CPR following the incident.
Unquestionably, the quick and decisive actions of the Gerace Construction employees, Firefighter Mathews and Trooper Kustra saved the life of the unresponsive man.