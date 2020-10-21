BEAVERTON – Yesterday, Congressman John Moolenaar honored two emergency workers at the Beaverton Activity Center at 9:15 a.m.
Moolenaar will present Certificates of Special Congressional Recognition to Gladwin County Sheriff Michael Shea and Beaverton resident Marty Govitz for the actions they took to protect residents on during the historic flooding earlier this year.
During the flooding, Sheriff Shea evacuated residents living below the Wiggins Lake Dam and then stayed onsite for twelve more hours, shoveling dirt, and limiting damage to the dam. He was recommended for special recognition by Dave Pettersech, the manager of the Gladwin County Road Commission who said, “from making sure everyone was evacuated, to shoveling sand for 12 hours during the middle of the night, I think what [Sheriff Shea] did for Gladwin County was heroic.”
At the same time, Govitz was working to keep the Wildwood Road culvert from washing out. His efforts went on through the night, and after 5 a.m., he and his team succeeded in holding the road and saving the culvert. Petteresch estimates that Govitz’s efforts likely saved the Secord Dam from failing and prevented millions of dollars in damage to Wildwood Road and the community.
The Beaverton Activity Center is located at 106 Tonkin Street in downtown Beaverton.