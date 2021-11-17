Harrison
Mid Michigan College provides an affordable path to a college degree that can kick off a career or transfer to a university. And while the tuition is affordable, a full-ride scholarship would be welcome news for most students.
The college’s Laker Distinction Scholarship competition kicks off in December with the prospect of one and two-year full scholarships for the talented and outstanding students who are selected.
“It’s always rewarding to see how many exceptional students apply for these scholarships, and we hope to see those numbers grow in 2021,” noted Beth Binder, Admissions Representative at Mid. “It’s extremely hard to narrow the field down to our final recipients, there are so many remarkable local students.”
There are two competitive scholarship levels available. The Laker Distinction awards are one-year (31 credit) scholarships and the Presidential Laker Distinction awards are two-year (62 credit) scholarships that also include a stipend for books and supplies.
To qualify for Laker Distinction scholarships, applicants must be Michigan high school seniors with a 3.25 GPA or better.
The intense application process begins when students submit an RSVP for the scholarship’s initial selection event, which is being held on the Mt. Pleasant Campus on December 4. RSVP’s can be placed online at midmich.edu/distinction.
Final determinations are based on applicants’ leadership, service, and academic performance, which are assessed through a variety of measures. Students submit creative response projects, write on-campus essay responses, and, for those moving to the final round of selection, undergo a series of short interviews with Mid Michigan College personnel.
Past winners include students from many local schools including Clare, Gladwin, Farwell, Beaverton, Harrison, Fulton, Mt. Pleasant, Chippewa Hills, and Ithaca.
To learn more about the Laker Distinction Scholarships or to RSVP for the first selection event, visit midmich.edu/distinction or contact Admissions at 989-386-6622 or admissions@midmich.edu.