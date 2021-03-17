GLADWIN – The Mid-Michigan Farm & Garden Show has been canceled for 2021. The decision was made following a virtual meeting with the farm show committee on Friday, February 26.
“We are saddened to make this difficult decision, but with the current regulations and requirements surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was ultimately made for us,” commented Tristan Hewitt, Executive Director for the Gladwin Conservation District and Mid-Michigan Farm and Garden Show Chair.
Although cancellation was unavoidable for 2021, there is confidence and optimism among the committee that there will be a farm show in the spring of 2022.