Gladwin
As part of Mid Michigan College’s effort to connect with local communities, the college will be hosting a tailgate event and scholarship giveaway at the Standish-Sterling vs. Gladwin varsity football game on Friday, October 22 in Gladwin.
College representatives will be at the field starting at 6 p.m. with free hot dogs, purchased through the local sports boosters association, and giveaways.
“We want to encourage community members to attend the game, support local student-athletes, and learn more about the college,” explained Scott Mertes, Vice President of Academic Affairs & Community Outreach.
During the game, two students from each participating high school will compete in a fun, interactive scholarship giveaway contest. Each team of two will stand 15 yards apart with one student throwing 10 Mid Michigan College footballs and the other attempting to catch them in a basket. Both members of the winning team will receive a $500 scholarship to Mid Michigan College. The remaining two participants will each receive a $100 scholarship to Mid.
Standish and Gladwin high school students can register for a chance to participate the week of the game at midmich.edu/team-toss-challenge, by scanning the featured QR Code with their smartphone, or by connecting with a Mid Admissions Representative at their school.
“The college has always been a community partner and is increasing efforts to support local communities and students of all ages across mid Michigan,” noted Mertes.
For more information about Mid’s Tailgate Team Toss Challenge or to discuss potential partnerships, contact Scott Mertes at smertes@midmich.edu or 989-386-6622 x230.