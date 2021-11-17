Farwell
Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Tax preparation and greeter positions are available with opportunities in Clare, Gladwin, Mecosta, and Osceola counties.
No experience is necessary. Volunteers will receive free training and mileage reimbursements for travel to and from sites.
Mid Michigan CAA will offer virtual and in-person return options. Volunteers will be able to choose if they would like to work in an office setting or remotely. Social distancing practices will be required for in-person appointments.
“Each year our VITA volunteers help hundreds of households claim their maximum refund including all credits without filing costs or hidden fees,” said Eva Rohlman, Mid Michigan CAA Outreach Director. “Last year they filed 691 returns, and their hard work brought $576,712 back into our communities.”
Volunteer training will begin in January 2022 and tax preparation will run from February through April of 2022.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Sheri Nartker at 989-386-3805 ext. 1024 or snartker@mmcaa.org.
To learn more about the tax preparation program, visit www.mmcaa.org/taxprep. Mid Michigan Community Action guides local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.