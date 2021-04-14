FARWELL – Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) is conducting a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment (CNA) to determine how best to help low-income individuals and families.
The CNA examines where a community is at present and projects what needs it will have for the next three years. It helps Mid Michigan CAA decide what programs are needed and if any new programs may be needed in the future. As a grantee of the Community Services Block Grant, Mid Michigan CAA is required to perform a CNA every three years.
“After the rapid-fire changes of the last year including the pandemic, the flooding, and remote working, in addition to the regular evolution of our communities, the CNA will provide an invaluable insight into the needs of those we serve,” said Jill Sutton, Executive Director of Mid Michigan CAA. “We ask everyone who is able to complete the survey as the more comprehensive view we have, the more effective we can be.”
The CNA uses current census data, labor statistics, health survey data and most importantly, a community survey. Altogether this year’s CNA should be the most robust assessment conducted in several years. To complete the CNA survey, visit www.mmcaa.org/cna. The survey will be available until June 30, 2021.
“Using the data we gather, we will be able to examine both which needs are a priority for local residents as well as why those needs exist to address them as efficiently as possible, furthering our goal to empower neighborhoods and eliminate poverty,” said Sutton.
Mid Michigan Community Action guides local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.