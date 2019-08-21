MT. PLEASANT – As part of Mid Michigan College’s effort to empower, support, and transform local communities, the College recently hosted Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce’s Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media Business Education Workshop.
The event focused on helping business leaders learn the importance of social media, and the differences between the platforms. Attendees discovered mistakes most small businesses make on social media, tips on creating content for social platforms, and the importance of storytelling in relation to digital content.
“We wanted to provide local businesses with valuable information they could immediately put into practice,” noted Bret Hyble, President and CEO of the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The College has always been a community partner and is increasing efforts to support local organizations across mid-Michigan. Mid is firmly committed to developing knowledge and ability to empower learners and transform communities,” noted Scott Mertes, Vice President of Community Outreach and Advancement.
For more information about Mid’s outreach efforts and to discuss potential partnerships, contact Scott Mertes at smertes@midmich.edu or 989-386-6622 x230.
About Mid Michigan College
Mid Michigan College, with campuses in Harrison and Mt. Pleasant, has been serving its community since 1965. With state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and vibrant student life, Mid is dedicated to helping students get the most out of their education. Learn more about Mid and all we have to offer at midmich.edu.