Gladwin
On July 22, MARD Districts 2 and 3 joined together and held their district meeting at the Riverwalk Place in Gladwin.
Counties that attended were Roscommon County, Michelle Stevenson, President; Gladwin County, Ann Manning-Clayton, 2nd Vice President; Benzie County, Amy Bissell, Secretary; Isabella County, Karen Jackson, Treasurer; Midland County, Julie Atkinson, District 3 Chair; Antrim County, Patty Niepoth, District 2 Chair; Cheboygan County, Karen Brewster; Alpena County, Catherine Murphy; Kalkaska County, JoAnn DeGraaf; Mecosta County, Karen Hahn, Special Apointee; Oceana County, Rick Hodges; Newaygo County, Stewart Sanders, Immediate Past President; Wexford County, Roxanne Snyder; Crawford County, Sandra Moore; Ogemaw County, Denise Simmons; Iosco County, Erika Earl; Bay County, Brandon Krause; Arenac County, Darlene Mikkola; Montmorency County, Teresa Walker; Presque Isle County, Vicky Kowalewsky; Clare County, Lori Martin; Shiawassee County, Lori Kimble, guest from District 5; Midland County, Jenny Anway, Chief Deputy; Gladwin County, Brad White, Chief Deputy; Gladwin County, Wendi Musselman, Deputy. Nominations for 2022 slate of officers were made. Electronic recording standards in the State of Michigan, legislative update, UCOA update, and leadership article, ‘12 Ways to Criticize Effectively & then Motivate.’
The association thought that it was great to have so many counties able to come together from all over the state. This was the first district meeting since 2019 and there have been so many changes with electronic recording, notarization and some legislation.
“We can all work together collaboratively and solve different problems that we may have” said Manning-Clayton. “I would like to thank the Riverwalk Place, Curtis Artman and the staff. They did a wonderful job working with us.”