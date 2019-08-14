TUSTIN, MI – The Michigan 4-H Youth Leadership and Global Citizenship Spectacular is a lively celebration of the power of young people as leaders! In the spirit of “thinking globally and acting locally”, participants in this exciting, energetic, hands-on conference will participate in small and large group sessions to share and develop valuable knowledge and skills related to youth leadership, civic engagement, global citizenship, and international cultures.
This program is open to current and aspiring leaders and volunteers, ages 12 and up (by Jan. 1, 2019), who seek to develop skills to serve (or assist youth-serving) in leadership roles in clubs, schools, communities, the state, and the world.
This workshop will run from Sept. 21-22 at the Kettunen Center in Tustin,MI. Cost for this workshop is $85 for all current 4-H members.
If you are not a current 4-H member and would like to go or would like to apply for a scholarship, please contact the Gladwin County MSU Extension office for more information at 989-426-7741 or prest142@msu.edu.