GLADWIN – Maverick Ford has found a new home at the corner of M-18 and M-61 in Gladwin. The move comes a year after the business first opened at their former location further down M-18. The move into the newer facility signifies growth for the business, and as co-owner Dave Fitzpatrick hopes, for the community.
“The commitment to this facility is a sign to everybody that we’re committed,” Fitzpatrick said. In their previous location, multiple different owners cycled in and out of the dealership. By purchasing the new location Maverick is saying to the community that they are here to stay, and that they want to be part of the community.
“The two things that we really focus on are community and technology,” Fitzpatrick said. According to Fitzpatrick there are three communities that they deal with. The internal community of Maverick employees, the customer community, and the Gladwin community. Maverick believes that the move will be good for all three communities.
“People are psyched to come to work (at the new facility), customers are psyched that we’re doing this, and we hope the community is psyched too,” Fitzpatrick said. The community showed their support for the move when they came out in droves for Maverick’s grand opening on July 10. Since the move their traffic through the dealership is up 65 percent.
They also have been seeing a boost in customers to the new Maverick Garage – the service center they opened to utilize their former location. The garage offers detailing, Krown Rust Proofing, and other car care. They also will work on trailers, RV’s, boats, and any other motorized vehicle.
Since opening last year, Maverick has placed a focus on growing within the community. When they bought the dealership there were 17 employees, now they have 29 – only four of whom are not Gladwin County residents. “This town is full of rockstars, it’s crazy,” Fitzpatrick said of his employees.
By utilizing local talent they are embodying the business’ new tagline, “Together we ride”.
The new location can be found at 1434 W. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin.