Gladwin
The Gladwin Master Gardeners are sponsoring a free public seminar on Nutrient Management for Plants. People interested in a scientific approach to fertilizing lawns, landscape plants, trees and shrubs are encouraged to attend. The seminar will be held at the Free Methodist Church in Gladwin on Wednesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Preregistration is requested by calling 989-2426-7741.
The guest speaker and presenter at the seminar will be Wes Alexander. Wes was a faculty member of Virginia Tech University for 31 years as an agronomist and crop scientist. After retiring, Wes moved to his birth state, Michigan, purchased a small farm and built a produce operation.
Wes marketed produce at Gladwin Farmers Market, Beaverton Farmers Market, Houghton Lake Farmers Market and on the farm through a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. His farm operation included green houses, hydroponics, drip irrigation, and fertigation. In addition to produce, the farm generated maple syrup, honey, and value added products such as jellies, pickles and salsas.
Wes will present a basic understanding of fertilization and soil pH from a scientific standpoint. The information is intended to assist homeowners in making sound decisions on proper fertilizing their landscape plants.