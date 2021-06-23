Midland
While the state of Michigan recently announced that masks will no longer be required for residents beginning June 22, masking will remain mandatory for all MidMichigan Health Medical Centers, outpatient centers and provider clinics regardless of vaccination status.
“We are delighted to see the COVID numbers at an all-time low for our state and local communities; however, it is our priority to keep our patients safe and minimize any risk for potential exposure to the virus,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president, MidMichigan Health. “Our policy follows the current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) to continue masking in health care facilities. Our leadership will carefully evaluate the situation on a regular basis and communicate any further changes to the public. Updates based on our COVID-19 Response Plans will also be made on our website as they occur.”
Masks will continue to be provided at MidMichigan facilities entrances for those without a face covering. Scarves, bandanas and masks with valves are not allowed.
As a service to the community, MidMichigan Health hosts a COVID-19 informational hotline with a reminder of CDC guidelines and recommendations. Staff is also available to help answer community questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline can be reached toll-free at 800-445-7356 or 989-794-7600. In addition, inquiries can be sent to MidMichigan Health via Facebook messenger at www.facebook.com/midmichigan. More information can also be found at www.midmichigan.org/covid19. Those interested in a current list of COVID-19 testing site locations may visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.