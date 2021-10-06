Gladwin County
The Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) Gladwin County Chapter will hold a complimentary October Harvest Luncheon for MARSP members and their spouses at the Gladwin Church of Christ on October 25 at 11:30 a.m. The door will be open at 11 a.m.
Reservations must be made by Wednesday, October 20 by contacting Maureen Thurlow by email at maureenthurlow@gmail.com or by phone at 989-426-8931. This luncheon is an opportunity for members to reconnect with one another and is offered to all members of MARSP Gladwin County Chapter, even if this is the first event they attend. No meeting will be held.
The menu will include turkey and ham croissants, sweet potato chips and regular chips, butternut soup, chicken soup, fruit salad, apple crisp, pumpkin square bars, cranberry punch, and coffee.