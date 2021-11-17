Gladwin COunty
Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) Gladwin County Chapter hosted 26 attendees for its Harvest Luncheon held on October 25.
The event began with opening remarks by Chapter President, Pam Sochacki, followed by self-introductions by attendees, and then grace before the meal led by Sochacki, followed by remembrance of fourteen chapter members who passed away in 2020 and 2021. After the luncheon, an acclamation of applause was given in appreciation of caterer and chapter secretary Maureen Thurlow.
Attendees for the luncheon included chapter members, spouses, and potential members. Of the 130 chapter members during the 2020-2021 membership year, some include spouses who also pay membership dues to contribute to the MARSP mission to protect pension and health benefits. Attending the luncheon were five married couples with both the public school retiree and their spouse being MARSP members.
In opening remarks, Sochacki reviewed the mission of MARSP, the contribution of the state office of MARSP to public school retirees and chapter members, the purpose and contribution of the chapter to the state office and its members, and the contribution members can make to the chapter and the state office of MARSP. She stressed that membership alone contributes greatly to the mission of MARSP.
In the almost 70 years of MARSP, Sochacki explained how previous members strengthened benefits that are enjoyed today by public school retirees, and that it is today’s members who must protect those benefits for themselves and those who come after them.
As an example of the nonpartisan efforts of MARSP, she pointed out that the MARSP state legislative co-chairpersons are active in different political parties in their separate communities, but work well together when they meet for MARSP as they only focus on their shared MARSP mission.
Sochacki announced that the next chapter meeting would be on April 25, 2022 with meetings on the fourth Monday of the month through October 2022 at the Gladwin Church of Christ fellowship room. Changes for next year include a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. with reservations made in advance, followed by a 30-minute program, and then a business meeting.
Information about MARSP is available at marsp.org or by contacting Pam Sochacki at 989-426-4193.