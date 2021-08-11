Gladwin County
The Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) recently recognized two Gladwin County Chapter members, Bonnie Bain and Janice Stewart by presenting each of them with an award for their exemplary service.
Bonnie Bain served as president of the MARSP-Gladwin County Chapter (GCC) from 2009 to 2021 helping the chapter to receive gold awards for its performance during many of those years and receiving silver and bronze during others.
Besides presiding over chapter meetings, she monitored the membership roll, led the chapter with opportunities to serve the community, publicized chapter activities, shared communications from the state office of MARSP, and attended regional and state meetings.
Janice Stewart has served as treasurer of MARSP-GCC from 2009.
In addition to the chapter treasury funds, she was responsible for maintaining records of the Bernice Fries Scholarship Fund established by the family of the former MARSP-GCC member.
Until the spring of 2020, two scholarships of $500 each were awarded to a senior at both the Gladwin and Beaverton schools.
Together, Bain and Stewart were a welcoming presence to new members of the chapter, well-spoken voices for the historical accomplishments of MARSP at the state and chapter levels, a knowledgeable voice for current state legislation being overseen by MARSP leaders in Lansing; and strong, active, and supportive leaders of the MARSP-GCC.