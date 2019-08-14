HARRISON – Mid Michigan College’s Advanced Integrated Manufacturing (AIM) Program has expanded to include five pathways that lead to a variety of careers. The Program teaches basic manufacturing concepts and then allows students to develop specialized skills in the area of their choice.
“With five pathways, including Automation and Robotics, Plastics Technology, CNC Programming and Machine Tooling, Welding, and Management, the AIM Program offers what students are looking for and leads to rewarding careers in the local area,” explained Shawn Troy, Dean of Workforce and Career Education at Mid. “We’re especially excited to offer our students hands-on access to robotics equipment in our labs.”
Mid’s AIM program is offered in a flexible format with open lab hours, making it ideal for working adults and recent high school grads. Laddered skills and certifications build on one another, allowing students to work at their own pace and earn proof of the skills they have mastered as they work toward an associate degree. These industry-recognized certifications are offered by well-known and respected companies and organizations like Snap-on, Starrett, FANUC, and the American Welding Society among others.
“We want to ensure that we’re setting students up to succeed. By offering these industry-recognized certifications, the College is demonstrating our investment in keeping pace with current and upcoming technologies and preparing students to be excellent employees,” noted Troy. “The College has always been dedicated to responding to community needs, and this effort ensures that our students are best prepared to serve local industry.”
Registration for the Fall Semester is currently underway at Mid. Interested students can request additional information at midmich.edu, apply online at apply.midmich.edu, or contact Admissions at admissions@midmich.edu or 989-386-6661.
For more information about the AIM Program, visit midmich.edu/aim or contact Dean Shawn Troy at stroy@midmich.edu.
