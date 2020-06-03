GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Monday, June 1 which included details about a man who had been shot in Sugar Springs.
According to the release, Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the leg at a Sugar Springs Subdivision. The deputies worked to secure the area in order for emergency services to render first aid to the man. He was then later transported to the Gladwin Emergency Room by family and further treated for his injury.
During the investigation, the Deputies heard additional firearm shots and were able to determine the direction they were coming from. The Deputies then located the shots being made at a residence on Hilts Road in Butman Township, approximately 1,000 yards north of the victim’s home. The Deputies found four individuals that had been target practicing in the backyard of the residence with both rifles and handguns.
Further investigation led to a bullet being discovered and recovered from another house in Sugar Springs, in which, the bullet traveled through the exterior wall of the house and into the interior wall.
The press release states that the shooting does not appear to be intentional, but that it is still being investigated. Deputies seized some of the firearms from the individuals and will forward a report to the Gladwin County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
During the course of the investigation, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Gladwin City Police Department, Beaverton City Police Department, Butman Fire Department, and Gladwin EMS.