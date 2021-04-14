ROSCOMMON – After being closed for a year due to COVID-19, the Department of Natural Resources’ Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon is reopening its doors to families, individuals or small groups of up to two households to “Lodge and Learn” with the center’s lodging and outdoor and education opportunities.
The center is not yet open for conferences and large groups.
With rustic lodging and modern meeting space, the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, known as the RAM Center, combines the fun of summer camp with lodging and conference center facilities.
“Nestled on the northern shore of Higgins Lake, the RAM Center has a legacy of conservation education and offers one of the most distinctive meeting and outdoor experiences in Michigan’s northern woods,” said DNR Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. “Now you can enjoy its natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities with your family or small group.”
Book a stay at the RAM Center by calling 989-821-6200 or emailing MacmullanCenter@Michigan.gov.
The RAM Center consists of six rustic lodges accommodating a variety of group sizes. Each bedroom contains two single or full-size beds. The lounge area in each lodge has cable TV, refrigerator, coffee machine and microwave. Wi-Fi is available throughout. Towels, linens and housekeeping services (fresh towels and linens, bathroom and room clean-ups) are provided.
Rates for lodge rentals for families, small groups and individuals are $60 per person, per night. For those occupying 50 percent of the lodge capacity, rates will go down to $40 per person, per night. There is no charge for children age two and under, and children ages 3-10 are charged half the regular rate.
Dining
Families, small groups and individuals may bring their own food and use the refrigerator and microwave available in the lodges. They may also enjoy meals provided by RAM Center staff for an additional charge. A variety of meal options include breakfast sandwiches or burritos, boxed sandwich or salad lunches, and burger or chicken basket dinners. See the RAM Center menu for families/groups.
Activities and events
Surrounded by an abundance of natural resources, the RAM Center offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including canoeing, hiking, swimming and fishing. Guests can also enjoy campfires on the center’s brick patio or on the waterfront, team sports, and indoor activities like billiards, ping-pong and board games.
Upcoming events include the Happy Little Getaway April 22-30, an overnight package available during the week of the Run for the Trees / Happy Little Virtual 5K that includes the option for guests to create their own painting with an official Bob Ross-certified instructor. The package is $80 per person, per night, which includes an overnight stay, breakfast and lunch. The optional painting class is $60 per person, with one painting class scheduled each day.
Learn more about the RAM Center, including COVID-19 safety protocols, at Michigan.gov/RAMCenter.