GLADWIN COUNTY
Gladwin City County Transit had three drivers compete in the State Driving Roadeo in Frankenmuth, Michigan on Friday, June 25. All three drivers had a successful day, placing first was Roberta Harbaugh; second place was Harold Smith; and third place was Deanna Hughes, earning them all a spot at the 2022 National Roadeo competition. They also received first place in the team com- petition and Harold Smith got first place in the Q’Straint competition. Congratulations on your well deserved placings!