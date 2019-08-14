MIDLAND – Drew Hoag of Gladwin will be performing in the Midland Center for the Arts production of the classic musical, “Brigadoon” Aug. 15-18. Hoag will be playing a townsperson in the production, as well as be a member of the chorus.
Brigadoon tells the story of American tourists Tommy and Jeff who get lost on vacation in Scotland. While lost they stumble into Brigadoon, a mythical village that appears for only one day every 100 years. No outsider can stay in Brigadoon unless they fall in love, and no resident may ever leave – or the village will vanish forever. But, when Tommy falls for a lovely village girl, he is forced to choose between returning to a world that he knows – or taking a chance on life and love in the mysterious Brigadoon.
The performances are Aug. 15-17 at 7 p.m., and Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students, $8 for seniors (65+), or a family four pack for $32.