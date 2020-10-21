GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Clerk has issued a notice for an election that will be held in Gladwin on Tuesday, November 3. During election day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Candidates and proposals for the election as they will appear on the November 3 ballot are as follows:
Presidential
- Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States: Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (D), Donald Trump and Michael Pence (incumbent, R), Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen (Libertarian), Don Blankenship and William Mohr (U.S. Taxpayers), Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green), Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson (Natural Law)
Congressional
- United States Senator: Gary Peters (incumbent, D), John James (R), Valerie Willis (U.S. Taxpayers), Marcia Squier (Green), Doug Dern (Natural Law)
- Representative in Congress 4th District: John Moolenaar (incumbent, R), Jerry Hillard (D), David Canny (Libertarian), Amy Slepr (Green)
Legislative
- Representative in State Legislature 97th District: Jason Wentworth (incumbent, R), Celia Young-Wenkel (D)
State Boards
- Member of the State Board of Education: Ellen Lipton (D), Jason Strayhorn (D), Tami Carlone (R), Michelle Frederick (R), Bill Hall (Libertarian), Richard Hewer (Libertarian), Karen Adams (U.S. Taxpayers), Douglas Levesque (U.S. Taxpayers), Mary Anne Hering (Working Class), Hail McEachern (Working Class), Tom Mair (Green)
- Regent of the University of Michigan: Mark Bernstein (D), Shauna Diggs (D), Sarah Hubbard (R), Carl Meyers (R), James Hudler (Libertarian), Eric Larson (Libertarian), Ronald Graeser (U.S. Taxpayers), Crystal Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers), Michael Mawilai (Green), Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)
- Trustee of Michigan State University: Brian Mosallam (D), Rema Vassar (D), Pat O’Keefe (R), Will Tyler White (Libertarian), Janet Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers), John Sanger (U.S. Taxpayers), Brandon Hu (Green), Robin Laurain (Green), Bridgette Abraham-Guzman (Natural Law)
- Governor of Wayne State University: Eva Dewaelsche (D), Shirley Stancato (D), Don Gates (R), Terri Land (R), Jon Elgas (Libertarian), Christine Schwartz (U.S. Taxpayers), Susan Odgers (Green)
County Offices
- Prosecuting Attorney: Aaron Miller (incumbent, R)
- County Sheriff: Michael Shea (incumbent, D)
- County Clerk: Laura Brandon-Maveal (incumbent, D), Karrie Hulme (R)
- County Treasurer: Christy Van Tiem (incumbent, D)
- Register of Deeds: Ann Manning-Clayton (incumbent, D)
- County Road Commissioner: Larry Miller (D), David Greaves (R)
- County Drain Commissioner: Terry Walters (R)
- County Commissioner 5th District: Rick Grove (incumbent, R)
- County Commissioner 4th District: Karen Moore (R)
- County Commissioner 3rd District: Kyle Diller (D)
- County Commissioner 2nd District: Ron Taylor (incumbent, R)
- County Commissioner 1st District: Kyle Grove (incumbent, R)
Judicial
- Justice of Supreme Court: Susan Hubbard, Mary Kelly, Bridget McCormack, Kerry Morgan, Katherine Nepton, Brock Swartzle, Elizabeth Welch
- Judge of Court of Appeals 4th District Incumbent Position: Michael Kelly, Amy Krause
- Judge of Court of Appeals 4th District Non-Incumbent Position: Michelle Rick
- Judge of Circuit Court 55th Circuit: Thomas Evans
- Judge of District Court 80th District: Joshua Farrell
Community College
- Board of Trustee Member Mid Michigan Community College: George Gilmore, Douglas Jacobson, Eric Kreckman
Beaverton City
- Council Member: Nellie List, Kevin Neville
- Board Member Beaverton Schools: Michael Dodman, Tammy Grove, Bill Reader
Gladwin City
- Board Member Gladwin Community Schools: Gregory Alward, Carol Darlington, Kelly Gower
State Proposals
- Proposal 20-1: A proposed constitutional amendment to allow money from oil and gas mining on state-owned lands to continue to be collected in state funds for land protection and creation and maintenance of parks, nature areas, and public recreation facilities; and to describe how money in those state funds can be spent
- Proposal 20-2: A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications
County Proposals
- Gladwin City Public Safety Protection Proposal, Billings Township Road Millage Renewal
The last day to register to vote in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk was on Monday, October 19. After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency at their local township location or with their City Clerk. All township locations and voting locations can be found by visiting gladwincounty-mi.gov/information/elections/.