GLADWIN COUNTY – The executive order from Governor Whitmer to shut down Michigan restaurants and bars on March 16 was the first wave of local impact from the Coronavirus outbreak with the state-wide shut-in order following shortly afterward.
Small business owners across Gladwin County are now either forced to close their doors and await further orders from the state or are doing their best to work with what they can. With the ease of fast food and minimal person-to-person interaction, many people are utilizing the chain fast food restaurants for their meals. However, it is important for local restaurants throughout the county to maintain a decent customer flow in order to stay open. Many of the local restaurants and even some businesses deemed “essential” by the state remain open to serve. People have the ability to support their local businesses that remain open by utilizing their services.
Mack’s on Main in Gladwin has resorted to staffing mostly family members during this time and serving customers through carryout orders. According to restaurant owner Mike Mack, the customer support has been good for his business so far.
“We’re doing enough to keep the doors open,” Mike said. “The key is not to fall behind.”
A few restaurants in the county have had to close their business due to the decrease in the daily traffic. The business owners, especially those who have had to close, are looking toward an unclear future as to what will become of their store. However, efforts are being made even on a local level in support of these businesses.
The Gladwin County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) recently received funding which had been supplemented by the Gladwin County Community foundation to provide local small businesses with some financial support. The GCEDC also announced that there are small business loans totaling up to $10 million available through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for businesses to utilize if needed.
Consumers Energy recently drafted a small business relief document to help businesses that may feel threatened to close due to utility billing. Consumers offers an opportunity for business owners to work with them on a flexible payment method for their billing. They are also able to connect small business owners to potential sources of state and federal relief as well as provide new business opportunities through Pure Michigan Business Connect Program.
It is difficult for everyone involved to provide the funds necessary to keep the local businesses afloat with how quickly the executive measures were taken.
Continuing to support these local businesses as a customer during these times will allow for them to carry on without worrying about applying for a loan or closing their store. For now, each customer makes a difference for these stores.
“We’re not set up to be running this way,” Bill Sorensen from Mr M’s Pizza & Lounge in Gladwin said. The restaurant business is becoming a difficult business to keep afloat when people are being ordered to stay home. Bill feels fortunate that his business continues to be operational so that he is able to continue serving the community. “We’re still happy to be open and still happy to be serving people,” Bill said.
It is still important to practice social distancing and to stay at home when needed aside from necessities such as grocery shopping, as included by Governor Whitmer in her executive shut-in order. However, Mike Mack mentioned that he is able to generate business from customers who are picking up food from his restaurant while driving to and from the grocery stores.
“We’re trying to catch the people going out to the grocery store who want to take a hot meal home,” Mike said. “I got people ordering food cold to heat up at home who are thinking ahead a little bit, and we’re here to help them.”
According to Mike, his restaurant has had to slim down on their supply a bit but not enough to where he is required to change the menu. He doesn’t plan on making any future changes to the current operation of his restaurant unless the Governor makes any further orders relating to his business. Many local restaurants remain open for carryout as well as some delivery options. Mack’s on Main offers a curbside service that has been utilized by many customers according to Mike, “you can sit out at the curbside and we will bring it out to you, or if you feel like walking in then that works too.”