MIDLAND – The Little Forks Conservancy is hosting a series of virtual workshops focusing on the environment, wildlife and land management. A new workshop will be hosted each month from February to May and is geared towards landowners, volunteers or anyone just interested to learning more about stewardship.
“The Little Forks Conservancy explores multiple approaches to protecting the natural resources of mid-Michigan and this year we are utilizing the Stewardship Series to take an in-depth dive into our land programs,” explains Sara Huetteman, Volunteers & Preserves Manager at Little Forks.
The first workshop will be held on February 24 at noon with presenter Addie Dutton, Fisheries Biologist with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources. The hour-long event will discuss a survey of fish populations conducted before and after restoration projects on the North Branch of the Cedar River at the George and Sue Lane Preserve in Gladwin County. This first workshop is coordinated in collaboration with the Leon P. Martuch Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
The workshops are free and will be hosted on the zoom platform. Dates and topics for the remaining events are below, and registration details and a summary of each topic can be found on the Little Forks Conservatory website at www.littleforks.org/stewardship-series.html.
- March 17 at noon, Conserving Your Land
- April 21 at noon, Watershed Health
- May 19 at noon, Environmental Landscapes
For more details or questions email Sara Huetteman at shuetteman@littleforks.org, call 989.835.4886 or visit www.littleforks.org.
The Little Forks Conservancy works to permanently protect and improve natural environments in mid Michigan by leading and inspiring actions that conserve vital habitats and waterways for the benefit of our entire community. The conservancy has helped private landowners protect nearly 4,000 acres in mid Michigan, including over 19 miles of waterways and shoreline.