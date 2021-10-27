Gladwin
This year marks the 21st year for The Haunted Woods in Gladwin. The Halloween attraction occurs every Friday and Saturday from 8-10:30 p.m. behind the Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley. Each night offers a different experience for those who visit.
This upcoming Friday and Saturday (Oct. 29 and 30) will be the last days for this year’s event. However, there is a possibility of event taking place on Halloween night, at this time the staff is unsure. To see if end up opening for Halloween, or for any future updates with the event, follow “The Haunted Woods” on Facebook.
The cost to tour the woods is $8 per person, or two for $15, with all proceeds from the event going to the Gladwin Varsity Bowling Team and the Christ the King Youth Group. The staff in charge of the event would like to thank everyone who supports the event.
Even people from the Detroit area have made their way up each year just to have fun in the woods. Many people come every night in October to enjoy a different experience each night.