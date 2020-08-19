GLADWIN – On Tuesday, August 11, the Gladwin Fire Department was dispatched at 6:50 a.m. to 5237 Rose St., in Sherman Township for a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived to a fully involved storage building including two automobiles, two golf carts, and travel trailer as well as the nearby house burning. The department was out and headed toward the fire in only a few minutes and could already see a large column of black smoke just west of the city. The smoke reached for several miles, so it had a considerable head start, according to Fire Chief, George Alward. The firefighters controlled the fire; however, everything that had been involved was destroyed.
Firefighters were able to save several automobiles nearby the scene that were previously at risk. The fire was reported by a neighbor across the street who had called 911 after they saw heavy fire showing from the building. The property was owned by Sharol Stevens and occupied by Russell Salisbury. Salisbury awoke on Tuesday morning to find the garage fully involved. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently considered to be accidental and is being investigated. A portable generator is suspected to be a cause but is not certain according to George Alward. There were no smoke detectors located in the building. Butman Fire and Harrison Fire provided mutual aid. There was no insurance on the contents that were destroyed in the fire and coverage on the structure itself is unknown.
Firefighters were on scene for about four hours. Michigan State Police Fire Investigators will be assisting with determining the cause and origin and Red Cross has been asked to assist the family. Temporary housing is unclear at this time. All of the family’s personal items have been destroyed. As more information develops and the Gladwin Fire Department provides updates, they will be included.