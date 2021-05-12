Gladwin
Gladwin Kiwanis Club recently hosted Tina Cook from MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin who informed the group that there is help for many of the issues we all face in our senior years. According to Tina, we do not just have to grit our teeth and endure these issues. There is help available so that we may move through all the stages of our lives and make them more enjoyable and fruitful.
Tina is the Program Director for Senior Life Solutions. Her role is to provide assistance to individuals dealing with symptoms of depression and anxiety often related to aging such as loneliness, coping with loss, hopelessness, difficulty sleeping, crying, low self-confidence, restlessness, sadness, and life transitions.
Senior Life Solutions program staff include a board-certified psychiatrist, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse and other trained professionals to ensure each person receive the best possible care. Services are provided right here in Gladwin.
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member or other health care professionals. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program or if you have questions, you can reach Tina Cook at 989-246-6339.
The focus of Kiwanis is on the needs of children and youth but also is concerned about the needs of all people in our community. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at noon, usually at the Riverwalk Grill in Gladwin. Those who are interested may also join in on Zoom to visit a meeting. If you would like to visit and see what they are doing, contact Duane Miller, President at 989-802-2024 or duane@ddmiller.net for a Zoom invitation or to ask any questions.