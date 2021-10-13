Gladwin
The Kiwanis Club of Gladwin County recently selected Whitney King as Kiwanian of the Year for 2020-2021.
Whitney has gone above and beyond in her service to the club and to the community. She is the club’s advisor to the Gladwin High School Key Club. Last year, she began chairing the club’s Dallas Falls Scholarship Program. Whitney also handles the club’s fun games at the end of each meeting.
This year, when the club had to do their Spring Fling fundraiser by Zoom, there were many new details to figure out and prepare for. Whitney stepped up and took them on helping it to be a great success.
The Kiwanis Club is also proud of her volunteer service in the community. Whitney is a “corporate member” of the club, sponsored by her employer, Burkhart-Presidio Insurance. Congratulations, Whitney!