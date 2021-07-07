Gladwin County
The Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall will host a fish fry dinner on Friday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. All proceeds from this dinner will go towards the Gladwin County Backpack Buddies which is a program through the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan which provides food for weekend nutrition to K-5 students, who have food insecurity at home.
This program has been operating in Gladwin schools for eight years. In Beaverton, the program just completed its seventh year of operation. One child can be fed each week during the school year for $100. With the community’s help, this program will continue in Gladwin County.
The dinners will consist of a fish dinner option, a fish and shrimp option, as well as meal options for kids ages 6-12. The full menu varies but features shrimp, ocean pollock, coleslaw, side dishes, drinks and dessert. Carryout will also be available at this event. Help out your community by stopping by for a fish or shrimp dinner at the hall, located on M-18, just south of M-61, and don’t forget to invite your family and friends!