GLADWIN – The Knights of Columbus Council 5280 will hold their 57th annual BBQ Chicken Dinner and Raffle on Sunday, Sept. 1, from noon to 5 p.m.
The dinner will be held at the K of C Hall, located at 751 S. M18, Gladwin.
Lunch or dinner includes: amazingly tasty ½ of a whole chicken, corn on the cobb, steak fries or boiled potatoes, baked beans and cole slaw, beverages. Delicious assorted pie’s for dessert!
The cost for adults is $10. Kid’s meal 12 and younger is $6.
Carry-out is available.
Proceeds from our Chicken BBQ and Raffle help us to be able to donate the use of our Columbus Hall to many charities, foundations and churches during the year. It also helps to defray the cost of partnering with different organizations with our 2nd Friday of the month Fish & Shrimp dinners.
We have a 60-foot covered BBQ pit out behind our hall that is used once a year for this event! We have increased our order to be able to serve 800 meals!
Our Raffle tickets have some awesome prizes available in advance at Tuesday Bingo or at the door!
Bring your friends and family and support your local K of C!