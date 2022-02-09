Gladwin
The 25th annual Winter Party for “The Boys of Summer” was held at the Gladwin Knights of Columbus building on the evening of Saturday, February 5.
Approximately 180 guests attended the event and enjoyed speakers, Eric Ramseyer, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Great Lakes Loons and Jon Warden, former Detroit Tiger pitcher from the 1968 World Series Champion Tigers.
Jon Warden spoke of his rural beginnings in Ohio on a 150-acre farm near Columbus. He spoke about his hard work and dedication throughout his high school, college, minor and major league career. He was a high draft choice of the Detroit Tigers and made it to the Majors with the Tigers for the 1968 season as a Relief Pitcher. Jon answered several questions at the end of his talk and signed autographs afterwards.
Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet meal and shared in winning approximately $20,000 in prizes. All winners of the grand prize raffles can be found on page A-5 in the Letters to the Editor section under the “Boys of Summer” letter.
The American Legion’s mission is to give the very best baseball players in the area the opportunity to improve their skills against the best competition in the state and to advance to play at the collegiate level. In 28 years, over 300 players have played Gladwin American Legion Baseball with over 125 players using their high school and Legion experience to move on to a college baseball career. The funds raised at this year’s party will allow the organization to run the Gladwin American Legion Baseball Program again this year, their 31st season since starting the program in 1992.
Currently, they have players playing or committed to college baseball at 10 colleges: Alma, Aquinas, Delta, Mid Michigan, Mott, SVSU, Northwood, Lawrence Tech, Central Michigan, and Michigan. Fifty-five players from Gladwin HS and forty-one from Beaverton HS have been part of the AA Gladwin American Legion Program since 1992.
The Class “AA” Gladwin Post 171 Team had a very successful season last summer finishing with a 31-9 record and winning three tournaments including the eight Team Bernard Barnes-DeShano Construction Invitational. Post 171 finished second in the Zone 4 Tournament, State Championship Tournament and the Great Lakes Bay Classic. Post 171 and Wilmot Field will once again host the Bernard Barnes Memorial Baseball Invitational Tournament sponsored by DeShano Construction on June 16-19, 2022, and the American Legion Zone 4 Tournament on July 21-24, 2022.
This summer, the organization will again sponsor the Gladwin Lightning Team, a Class “A” American Legion Team. They are coached by Troy Gary and Scott Wicke. The team consists of players from both Beaverton and Gladwin High Schools. The Lightning last summer competed in several tournaments and will play in about five tournaments this summer.
Make sure to head out and enjoy great baseball action this summer as both the Post 171 and Lightning Teams play in the 27th Annual Bernard Barnes-DeShano Construction Invitational and all their regular season home games at Wilmot Field throughout June and July.