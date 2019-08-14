GLADWIN – Gladwin Church of Christ hosted the 6th annual 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit New Dawn Shelter on Saturday, Aug. 10. Over 90 people (and a few of their dogs) participated and helped raise $2,185 for the shelter. First place for the runners was Casey Edick #17, the first woman to cross the finish line for the runners was a tie between teens Macy Haines #13 and Grace Miller #22 with Cindy Miller #23 being the first woman to finish in the 20 and over category. First place for the walkers were Jim Grove #48 for the men and Patti Rohr #78 for the women.
This was the first year that early online registration was offered for this event and the response was great, over half of the participants took advantage of this option. Thank you to everyone who participated, helped with registration, or helped with finding sponsors or purchasing water and snacks for the participants. We look forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s 5K!