GLADWIN – MSU Extension will be offering Jam & Jelly – Do you preserve or freeze? class for families July 9, 2018. This class will be for families, bring your youth (ages 10 and older) and learn together about the basics of making freezer jam and shelf stable jelly. (This is a great way to get ready to exhibit jams and jellies at the Gladwin County Fair!)
Jam and Jelly – Do you preserve or freeze? takes place on Monday, July 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gladwin County MSU Extension office, 555 W. Cedar St., Gladwin, MI 48624. Cost is $10 per family; scholarships are available to those participants receiving SNAP or WIC benefits. To register, contact Coral Beth 989-426-7741, e-mail treiber@anr.msu.edu or register online at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/jamgladwin718/. You may pay in advance or the day of the event.
Buying and eating local is not only healthy, but can help save food dollars. The rising popularity of growing and buying local foods has created an interest in food preservation. The National Institute of Health estimates that every year, 48 million people in the United States become ill from pathogens in food. Understanding current food preservation methods will allow you to safely preserve food in your home, while saving money.
Michigan State University Extension food safety education programs teach participants to prevent foodborne illness associated with unsafe food handling practices. In 2015, 96 percent of participants in MSU Extension food preservation workshops said that they will now follow research based/tested recipes for home food preservation, preventing their risk of contracting a foodborne illness.
Participants learn food preservation skills and techniques to preserve safe, high-quality home canned products by using up-to-date research methods, from the United States Department of Agriculture guidelines. Participants can also learn how to safely preserve food from the comfort of their own home through an online home food preservation course.
For more information on food preservation, food safety, classes in your area or to register for a class, contact the Gladwin MSU Extension office 989-426-7741 or Lisa Treiber MSU Extension Food Safety Extension Educator, treiber@anr.msu.edu. To find the nearest MSU Extension office, visit msue.anr.msu.edu.
