CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Being centrally located in Michigan is a blessing and curse. What’s the curse? Invasive Species. Our location allows for invasive species to move in from all directions. However, the Central Michigan CISMA who serves Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, and Midland counties has been fortunate not to have any watch list/early detection rapid response (EDRR) species appear in our region.
Watch list species are those not yet present in Michigan or are in low numbers and have been identified by the state as a potential threat to our economy, environment or human health. They have yet to be located in Michigan or are low in numbers. The hope with identifying these species and educating the public about them is to stop them before they get out of hand and take over an area. No matter what your connection to nature is, gardener, boater, fisherman, or overall nature lover, there is an invasive species to be on the lookout for!
In the recent years, there have been new sightings of watch list/EDRR species in surrounding areas. Do you like the water? Red swamp crayfish (RSC) and European frog-bit (EFB) are two species that threaten our water resources. RSC can cause erosion in the river banks by burrowing into the ground and out compete native aquatic organisms by dominating the food supply. EFB resembles a miniature Lily pad. It out competes native vegetation and fills the water column; preventing aquatic organisms from inhabiting these locations and decreasing recreation.
Do you enjoy gardening or a simple walk in the forest? Asian jumping worm looks similar to the common earthworms we are used to. However, they devour the leaf litter at a much higher rate, which provides needed protection and nutrients for native plants to survive. These worms can spread through transporting plants or live fishing bait. Spotted lanternfly, although pretty in color, is a huge threat to many of the tree species we all know and love, including fruit trees; decreasing production and potentially killing them by feeding on their sap. Mile-a-minute vine and Chinese yam are two vine species that can quickly overtake a forest; choking out native species and drastically changing the landscape. Lastly, Japanese stilt grass can overtake a forest floor; crowding out native wildflowers and tree seedlings.
These are just a few of the species in the surrounding area to be on the lookout for. How, you may ask, can you make a difference or help with these invasions? First, always be sure to clean your equipment (Clean, Drain, Dry) before moving it to other locations and don’t move firewood. These are two main avenues of spread of invasive species. Find one of these species? You can help by reporting it through the MISIN app, on the misin.org website, or contacting the CISMA. Find a video on how to use the app on our website or Facebook page. Reporting these species as soon as possible is crucial in protecting our properties and natural resources.
To learn more about these species and others on the watch list, visit Michigan.gov/invasives. You can also find information about invasive species that are already in your area on this website and the CISMA website at cmcisma.org. To get in contact with your Central Michigan CISMA, call them at 989-414-2237 or email coordinator@cmcisma.org. Follow their Facebook page to learn more about what they do and invasive species in our area.