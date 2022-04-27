Gladwin
On Thursday, April 21, Cam Packaging, a thermoforming service business located on Weaver Court in Gladwin transferred ownership. The company was previously owned by Joe Oberloier, who is well known in communities across mid-Michigan.
Oberloier had worked in the thermoforming industry since he was a teenager. In 1995, he sold his own firm, Packaging Direct which continues to operate in Gladwin as D&W Fine Pack. Oberloier started production with Cam Packaging in 2015, and decided to sell to focus more on his bike stores.
Ray’s Bike Shop has four locations, two in Midland, one in Clare and one in Bay City. Oberloier states he came to own the business serendipitously as he entered the store to purchase gloves and left with a deal.
Cam Packaging has been sold to Inline Plastics, out of Shelton, CT. The company has operated for over 50 years and is proud of their impact on the food packaging marketplace. Thomas Orkisz is chairman and CEO of the company, and under his direction, the company has developed many innovative products to improve their reputation in the industry.
A small event was held at the Riverwalk Inn in Gladwin on Thursday, where Cam Packaging employees, along with Oberloier and Orkisz and the Mayor of Gladwin, Dee Jungman celebrated the new ownership. Orkisz plans to remain in Connecticut, and is very confident in the Gladwin employees and their ability to operate effectively while remote from the parent company.