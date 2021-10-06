Gladwin
When the holidays are upon us, decorations, laughter and merriment seem to be everywhere. The sights and sounds of the season might inspire others to sing along with the holiday songs. But for those who grieve, the happiness of others can cause us to feel sad, even angry. The plans and projects of the season seem overwhelming. What can we do to make this time of year a bit easier?
Hospice of Gladwin Area is offering two one and one-half hour classes to help those who are grieving a loss.
“Our Handling the Holidays Grief Support class offers important information to those who are suffering a loss and tips for facing the holidays,” said Director, Kelly Como. “Our class is free.”
Hospice of Gladwin Area is holding two sessions, 3:30-5 p.m. and again from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church, located at 1312 N. State St. in Gladwin. If you or someone you know needs some help coping with loss, please have them call 989-426-4464 for more information.